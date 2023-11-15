WATCH: Barcelona goalkeeper shows insane nerve with six-yard box nutmeg

The invasion of the ball-playing goalkeeper has been relentless and few remain at top teams that are not at least well-skilled at picking a pass. Since Barcelona’s Victor Valdes popularised the idea of being used as the 11th player in possession under Pep Guardiola, there have always been attempts to push the boundaries.

The likes of Marc-Andre ter Stegen are still excellent with the ball at their feet, while the distribution of Ederson and Alvaro Valles continues to raise the expectations of what is expected of a goalkeeper. Not as much as Barcelona and Spain goalkeeper Cata Coll though.

The 22-year-old is full of confidence after winning the World Cup with La Roja, and showed just how cold her nerves can be in their opening Champions League game. While the men’s side may crumble under the European spotlight, when Coll sees pressure, she puts it through their legs.

Barcelona would go on to beat Benfica 5-0 in their group stage opener, but at the time the game was not yet half an hour old and Barcelona were only a goal to the good when she nutmegged an onrushing attacker. It appears Jonatan Giraldez will have no issues with his side not being daring enough this season.