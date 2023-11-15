Spanish Football Federation planning contract offer to Luis de la Fuente in coming weeks

After a wobble in the early stages of his tenure, Luis de la Fuente’s Spain side to have hit top form over the last few months. La Roja have won their last six matches, which saw them pick up the UEFA Nations League trophy, and also secure their place at next summer’s European Champions in Germany.

Relevo say that the Spanish Football Federation are delighted with de la Fuente, and he has the total backing of those involved with the national team. Plans are already being drawn up to offer him a new deal, with his current one set to expire during Euro 2024.

The new deal would be until the end of the next cycle, which concludes with the 2026 World Cup in North America. The expectation is that the Federation will enter into negotiations with de la Fuente once the current international break ends.

Spain and de la Fuente will hope to end their Euro 2024 qualification stage with two more victories, which would almost certainly secure their place in Pot 1 for the group stage draw for next summer’s championships. If they can do that, they would be in very good stead.