Spain star Nico Williams would prefer to join Real Madrid over Barcelona next summer

The future of Nico Williams has been under the microscope in the last few weeks. The 21-year-old is out of contract at Athletic Club at the end of the season, and with no agreement yet in place, it could open the door for a departure next summer.

Among those interested in signing Williams are Barcelona and Real Madrid. The former would especially love to sign the Spain international if he is available as a free agent, which will be the case if he doesn’t pen a renewal at Athletic before the end of the season. However, it appears that the feeling is not overly mutually.

This is because Diario AS say that Williams’ club of choice if he were to leave Athletic would be Real Madrid. Furthermore, Los Blancos are prepared to make their move for Williams in the coming weeks, should the possibility to sign him become available.

It would be a major surprise if Williams were to leave Athletic as a free agent, given the affinity he and his family has for the club. However, he could still leave next summer after signing a renewal, and Real Madrid could then make their move.