Sevilla welcome starting goalkeeper back to training, in contention for return against Real Sociedad

It has been a difficult start to life at Sevilla manager for Diego Alonso. He has won just one of his opening seven matches in charge, and that was in the Copa del Rey against CD Quintanar.

It doesn’t get easier for Alonso, as Los Nervionenses take on Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena in their first match after the international break, although there is some good news ahead of the trip to Donostia-San Sebastian.

Orjan Nyland, who been Sevilla’s starting goalkeeper since late-September, has returned to training after missing the last two matches through injury. MD say that he has a good chance to return against La Real, which would likely see Marko Dmitrovic back on the bench, having started against Arsenal and Real Betis.

❌ Entrenamiento del Sevilla sin los internacionales, Mariano, Soumaré y Sow. 👍 Nyland avanza en su recuperación: trabajó en solitario sobre el césped. 📹 @Silviaverdec. pic.twitter.com/XwYg0Jp6x8 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 15, 2023

There’s no doubt that Sevilla are in a tough moment, but having their first-choice goalkeeper back will be a welcome boost. Now, it remains to be seen whether Nyland is back in time to face Real Sociedad.