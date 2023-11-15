Real Madrid star suffers injury scare on international duty after collision with ex-Barcelona player

The final international break of 2023 is currently underway, with the vast majority of national teams taking part in crucial competitive matches. As a result, many clubs have players away, and Real Madrid are undoubtedly included in this.

One Los Blancos star away with his national team is Eduardo Camavinga, who is hoping to feature for France in their final two Euro 2024 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece. However, his availability for those matches could be in doubt after an injury scare during training on Wednesday.

As per Loic Tanzi, Camavinga collided with former Barcelona player Ousmane Dembele, and suffered pain is his knee. Canal+ say that he has had to withdraw from the session, and medical tests will be conducted to determine the severity of the issue.

Petite frayeur à l’entraînement des Bleus. Sur un contact avec Ousmane Dembele, Eduardo Camavinga est sorti de l’opposition, touché au genou pic.twitter.com/rjsjU5XVat — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) November 15, 2023

🚨 Camavinga told Deschamps “I’m ok” after leaving the pitch but the seriousness of his injury is yet to be determined. @CanalplusFoot pic.twitter.com/JP9x1OYmWM — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 15, 2023

With Aurelien Tchouameni already out for the next few weeks with a foot injury, the last thing Real Madrid need is for Camavinga to be out too. They will be hoping that the issue is not serious.