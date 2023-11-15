Real Madrid star on struggles – ‘Nothing was working, but Ancelotti has given me more freedom and I’m back’

Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes says that fans can expect the version of him they got used to last season from here on out, having gotten over his goal-block.

The Brazilian opened the scoring within half an hour of the new season beginning in La Liga, but until his strike against Braga several weeks ago, was stuck on that single goal, as he misfired in front of goal. Despite still getting into the right positions, it appeared that he had lost his goalscoring touch.

“I was overwhelmed because I tried in every way but it didn’t work. Now everything is going well for me and I am back. I think it was my fault. It was difficult for me to play in the new position, as a nine, but now the coach gives me more freedom to go to the wings and so I have played better in the last few games. If the coach thinks I can play as a nine, I can do it,” Rodrygo told Cadena Cope.

While it was the Italian that was responsible for moving Rodrygo out of his comfort zone, he had nothing but gratitude for Carletto.

“Ancelotti didn’t tell me anything, we talked about one thing and another came out [in the press]. He knows that I don’t like playing as a nine but I do it for the team and for him; I believe in him. He knew what I was saying. For me Ancelotti is very important. He has always helped me when things didn’t work out for me.”

Rodrygo was also asked whether he felt Brazil was less racist than Spain.

“Everything that happened was very difficult but we do not believe that Spain is racist; There are some racists, just as with everywhere else, I can’t generalise. I can’t talk about everyone when one has done something bad. I haven’t heard anything. In the stadiums, it is more complicated, but on the street it is calmer.”

And confirmed, as any player would, that he would be keen on his club signing Kylian Mbappe.

“Of course, he’s a cracker. You have to ask the president that. Between him and Haaland I don’t know who I would sign, it’s very difficult.”

Rodrygo has found his form in recent weeks, and Real Madrid’s 5-1 win over Valencia was evidence of that, with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo both bagging braces. It still feels as if Real Madrid are working out the kinks of their new system though, and against more solid defences, the Brazilian pairing ahead of Jude Bellingham have been sustained by the Englishman’s incredible goalscoring form.