Real Madrid relieved as key player found to be not injured during training collision

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that Eduardo Camavinga suffered a blow to his knee during a collision with former Barcelona player Ousmane Dembele during training with the French national team.

With Aurelien Tchouameni already out for the next few weeks with a foot injury, it raised serious concerns at Real Madrid that they could be without another key midfielder for a significant period of time.

Fortunately, everything appears to be okay with Camavinga. The situation has been deemed to be a false alarm according to Jose Luis Sanchez, with the 21-year-old set to returning to training with France tomorrow, and he should be in contention for their match with Gibraltar on Saturday.

This news will be a huge sigh of relief for Real Madrid. Camavinga is seen as the perfect replacement for Tchouameni during the latter’s lay-off, and they will hope that he remains out of trouble for the remainder of the international break.