Real Betis planning to offer non-playing role to club icon upon retirement

Andres Guardado was been a stalwart for Real Betis since joining the club from PSV Eindhoven back in 2017. Despite now being 37, he remains an important player in the first team set-up, both as a contributor on and off the pitch.

Guardado is undoubtedly in the final stages of his career, and he may well decide to hang up his boots whilst at Betis. Should that be the case, he is expected to remain at the club in a non-playing role.

Betis CEO Ramon Alarcon said on Wednesday (via MD) that the club will look to continue relations with Guardado if he remains local after retirement, so as to grow its brand.

“We don’t know what Andres will do next year, but I think he’s going to stay and live in Seville. If so, we’ll maintain a relationship with him because that will help us with our commercial relations with Mexico.”

It makes complete sense for Real Betis to keep Guardado on their books post-retirement. Global branding is a huge part of football these days, and any advantage should be taken.