Luis de la Fuente hopeful of Spain’s chance of Euro 2024 glory – “We are in a position to fight”

Spain will play their final two Euro 2024 qualifiers in the next few days against Cyprus (A) and Georgia (H). Victories in both should be enough for La Roja to secure their place in Pot 1 for the draw for the main competition, which takes place in Germany next summer.

Looking ahead to the main tournament, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente picked out his favourites to win the whole thing, as per Marca.

“France, England, Germany, Portugal, Italy. We always say the same ones, but then there are surprises. Croatia always performs well in competitions. In the national teams it is very even, they all have eleven very good players.”

De la Fuente also believes that his Spain side will be up there, but many things must be done in order for this to be achieved.

“In the medium term, which will be the next European Championship, we have the need to fight for the European Championship. We have to be mature to be able to compete at the highest level.

“We are in a position to fight to win. There are a lot of teams at the same level as us. We have to have the idea of fighting to win, then winning depends on a lot of details that take you to one place or another.”

After a slow start, Spain look to be thriving under de la Fuente. That should continue against Cyprus and Georgia, although there will be no room for complacency over the coming days.