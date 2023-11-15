Former National Police commissioner “happy to prove” that Real Madrid bribed referees

Last month, former National Police commissioner Jose Manuel Villarejo claimed that before Barcelona began paying Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, for which they are being accused of sporting corruption and bribery, Real Madrid did the same.

However, Real Madrid refuted their claims profusely, and announced that they would be opening legal proceedings against Villarejo for this comments.

Despite this, Villarejo is not backing down, and he has re-affirmed his claims that Real Madrid “bribed referees”, as he recently told RAC1 (via Sport).

“What I said exactly is that, when I reported in 2014 in the last intelligence note referring to Mr. (Sandro) Rosell, is that the only thing I had observed in terms of actions with referees, without going into details, is that he had previously reported on it due to Real Madrid’s actions that were dismissed.

“I don’t have the receipts, but I do have a lot of testimonies from people who knew about the situation and that is in my files. These files were seized years ago and, to this day, I don’t have a copy. Hopefully one day they will be declassified because I will be happy to prove everything I have said.”

Real Madrid still deny this, and they are set to appear as an injured party in the legal proceedings against Barcelona, the case infamous known as El Caso Negreira.