Former Barcelona star that “didn’t care about being a bench warmer” retires from football aged 36

Former Barcelona star Alex Song has announced his retirement from professional football on Tuesday at the age of 36.

In 2012, Barcelona surprised many by completing the signing of Song from Arsenal. The Cameroonian midfielder joined for a reported fee of £15m, but would only spend two years in Catalonia before returning to the Premier League with West Ham United, and then joining Rubin Kazan on a permanent basis in 2016.

Famously, Song admitted in 2022 that he was told that he wouldn’t play much at Barcelona, but he did not care due to the wages that he would be receiving.

“When Barcelona offered me a contract and I saw how much I would earn, I didn’t think twice. I felt that my wife and children should have a comfortable life once I finish my degree. I met the Sporting Director and he told me I wouldn’t play many games, but I didn’t care, I knew I would become a millionaire now. I didn’t give a s*** about being a bench warmer at the Camp Nou because of the money I was making.”

Song did not make a very big impact at Barcelona, more so at Arsenal and Bastia, although he will probably still look back on his time in Catalonia with some fondness.