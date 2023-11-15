Former Barcelona left-back Alejandro Grimaldo closes door on return

After declaring that any player that any player would like to play for Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen left-back Alejandro Grimaldo has played down speculation that he could return to his first club, Barcelona.

Grimaldo is in the form of his life in his first season in the Bundesliga, and has only served to drive forward Xabi Alonso’s revolution there. In his 17 appearances, Grimaldo has 8 goals and 6 assist in spite of his defensive starting position, earning him a call-up to the Spain squad.

Declaring that he would not be against a move to Real Madrid, Grimaldo also explained why he didn’t think he would head to Barcelona any time soon.

“I understand it perfectly, ultimately they also have the position covered, they have very good players and teams look for positions that are less covered,” he told OK Diario via MD.

Certainly the Blaugrana appear to be well covered there for the years to come with Alejandro Balde, who has been dropped from the Spain squad to make way for Grimaldo. Particularly with their financial issues, they seem unlikely to move for Grimaldo, who presumably would fetch a pretty penny now.

Real Madrid on the other hand do not necessarily believe they have the answer at the position, with Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies being heavily linked with Los Blancos. If that move falls through, Grimaldo could find himself in position to return to Spain at the Santiago Bernabeu.