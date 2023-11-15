Celta Vigo transfer guru Luis Campos coming under pressure following poor start

Celta Vigo have endured a torrid start to the season, collecting just seven points from their opening 13 games under Rafael Benitez. While they have been poor at times, the frequent refereeing decisions going against them and late goals being conceded have made it particularly sour for Celta fans.

Benitez is coming under serious pressure with Celta in the relegation zone, but Sporting Advisor Luis Campos is also feeling the heat, as per Marca. Acting as a sporting advisor while he shares his duties with Paris Saint-Germain, Celta’s worsening performance measured against their increased spending has not left Campos in a good light. Despite coming into the role with an excellent reputation, the Portuguese could well be facing the sack at the end of the season if things don’t improve.

This is despite a report just over a month ago that Celta were looking to back him with a contract extension, which is yet to transpire. Campos will try to improve matters in the transfer window this January, but have little room for manoeuvre regarding their spending limit, so any recruitment will have to be done on a budget.

While there have been mitigating factors, what was in theory an exciting project with Campos and then Benitez has shown little sign of progress. The loss of Gabri Veiga and the goalscoring issues facing Iago Aspas have no doubt had a major impact, but other sides are currently getting much more out of the transfer market and their squads.