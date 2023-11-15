Brazilian wonderkid that dreams of joining Barcelona prefers La Liga move

Endrick Felipe, who will join Real Madrid next summer, is currently the big star in Brazilian football, but one of his current Palmeiras teammates could well be coming for that mantle in the coming years.

Estevao Willian, also known as Messinho, is seen as the next big prospect to emerge from Brazil, and he is already on the radars of several big-hitters in European football. Barcelona and Real Madrid both have big scouting presences in Brazil, and they will undoubtedly be well aware of the 16-year-old, whom Paris Saint-Germain tried to sign earlier this year.

In a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo, Estevao expressed his desire to join Barcelona in the future, and Diario AS say that the teenager would prefer a move to La Liga over any other league, which opens the door for the Catalans to get their hands on another top Brazilian talent, following their acquisition of Vitor Roque.

Estevao would not be able to join any European club until 2025, which could end up suiting Barcelona. It means that they have a considerable amount of time to improve their finances, which would open the door for a move.