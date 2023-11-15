Barcelona Sporting Director Deco reveals strategy to ‘get ahead’ of Premier League

If there is one thing that is more startling about the contrast between Spain’s big two now and a decade ago, it is their transfers. At the time, not only were Real Madrid and Barcelona the best in the world on the pitch, they were the richest off it. Yet both have altered the way they do business in recent years as they try to compete with Premier League clubs and Paris Saint-Germain, who often have more resources at their disposal.

Los Blancos have switched to investing heavily in younger talents tipped to define an era, with the likes of Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Endrick Felipe. Meanwhile Barcelona have moved in that direction too, while also looking at free agents.

Speaking to Sport, new Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has explained how they are trying to combat the new world order in football.

“Football has grown, there is more competition. Before, there were no big state clubs, the Premier League did not have as many investors as it does today, there are other powerful financial markets… That is to say, the player today has more possibilities to move than before. An important player will no longer be waiting for you at a club like Porto, Benfica, Ajax or Monaco. Now in two years maximum they will leave. This has been more difficult for years.”

Barcelona are now looking at players younger, and taking more risks on them before they develop into stars.

“You have to be faster, smarter. You have to have courage, whereas before perhaps you aspired to have greater confidence to make certain decisions. Now you have to risk more. Barca still has the grandeur of Barca, and this also helps you. If you know how to use it, it’s something that works in your favour.”

Even if those youngsters still fetch a significant price on the market.

“The case of Vitor Roque is a reflection of our strategy of anticipating. Maybe if you wait one more year, you could no longer sign Vitor for €30m plus €31m. With Lewandowski you may think that you don’t need to anticipate. You know he will last two or three more years, but we knew that one day we would have to go for a centre-forward.”

“The scouting area is doing a great job. We use ‘Big Data’ and many platforms a lot, we have a very good team in that regard,”

This summer saw Barcelona attempt to unearth more Pedris and Ronald Araujos, but Deco was clear they would have to pair them with established players.

“In grassroots football we have gotten ahead with players like Mika Faye, Noah Darvich, Mbacke… Barca is looking for young talent but I don’t think we can rely on this alone. We have to find the balance. Barca cannot be a team that only looks for opportunities, that only signs players at the end of the contract, that only draws from the youth academy… It’s a mix of everything,”

Matters have been obscured by Barcelona’s lack of salary limit space and financial crisis, but there has been a clear shift away from star signings with punctual exceptions. After spending nearly €350m on Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona are still feeling the effects of a decade of mismanagement. Yet it appears that at least the Blaugrana are conscious they must move in a different direction.