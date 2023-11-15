Barcelona set for financial boost as club decide to purchase loanee permanently

Barcelona are looking forward to a much needed cash injection, as one of their loan deals looks as if it will pay off.

USMNT right-back Sergino Dest was in the wilderness when Xavi Hernandez arrived at the club, and saw similarly little action at Milan on loan last season, but has recovered his form at PSV Eindhoven. Heading back to the country where he initially broke into the senior game, Dest has become a starter for PSV.

As per Eindhoven Dagblad via Sport, PSV have already decided that they will exercise their €10m purchase option on Dest at the end of the season, and he is a factor in their plans going forward.

The 23-year-old never quite managed to show his best in Barcelona, and having not developed as hoped, they will be glad to get him off their books ahead of next summer, when he will enter the final year of his contract. Barcelona will not be counting their chickens though. Previous loan deals have started off well only for players to return, or end with the loan club negotiating the price down, as happened with Clement Lenglet last summer, despite it looking likely that Tottenham Hotspur would buy him out right. Given he arrived for €20m, and is into the fourth year of his five-year deal, Dest will bring in a modest €6m, although it will be a total loss of €10m.