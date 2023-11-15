Barcelona keen on signing rising Dutch star as solution to pivot problem

Barcelona are expected to explore the signing of a new defensive midfielder next summer. Due to their financial struggles, only Oriol Romeu could be signed this year, and a younger alternative is wanted going forward.

Gabriel Moscardo has been heavily linked as a long-term option for the Catalans, although it appears that they want someone with more experience that can have an immediate impact on the first team.

One option for Barcelona could be Feyenoord’s Mats Wieffer, who has been a rising star in the Netherlands over the last 12 months. The 23-year-old is a regular in the Dutch national team, and can play as a pivot or interior.

Sport say that Barcelona view Wieffer as an ideal signing, as he is young with plenty of potential, but he is also experienced. On top of that, they don’t expect him to be too highly priced, which is crucial considering that their financial woes are still very much here to stay for the time being.

Barcelona have already scouted Wieffer on several occasions, and Feyenoord are aware of their interest. It now remains to be seen whether a move is made next summer.