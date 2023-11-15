Barcelona are not able to sign both Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo next summer – report

In spite of the noises coming out of Barcelona, the Blaugrana will not be able to afford the signings of both Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo next summer, who are on loan from Atletico Madrid and Manchester City without an option to buy.

Sporting Director Deco told the press in Catalonia on Monday that their intention was to sign both Felix and Cancelo next summer. In spite of the fact that the Blaugrana are around €130m over their salary limit currently, and are intending to bring in Vitor Roque to the tune of €30m plus €31m in variables, Deco believes it is viable.

Marca do not. They claim that at most, one of the Portuguese stars will remain at Montjuic next season. City will likely allow Cancelo, now 29, out of the door for €30m, and being the cheaper of the two, has more chance of signing permanently with the Blaugrana.

🚨 Manchester City wouldn't sell Cancelo for less than 30 million euros. @Luis_F_Rojo 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/m9Rm57ueBh — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 15, 2023

Meanwhile Felix will not be allowed to leave for less than €70m by Atletico Madrid, with both also bringning high salaries with them. Felix has a long contract until 2029 too, meaning the outlay for him is likely to be beyond their means. Ultimately, Barcelona will struggle to spend €100m plus wages on the pair.

With Felix, it appears as if their only hope is to pull off a similar move to this past summer. If Felix refuses to move anywhere but Barcelona, then the Portguese may be able to persuade Los Rojiblancos to accept a low-ball loan offer once more. Unhappy with how things turned out this summer though, they may be willing to call Felix’s bluff and have him remain at the Metropolitano as a rotational option.