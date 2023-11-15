Atletico Madrid to appoint number two to Javier Tebas at La Liga to business role

Atletico Madrid are set to steal away Managing Director Oscar Mayo from La Liga, who has been operating as number two to Javier Tebas.

Mayo into football at Real Madrid, rising through their marketing team before moving to La Liga. After seven years working for the league, two of which he has spent in his current role, he will work for his third major institution within Spanish football at the age of just 34.

He will take over non-footballing operations at the Metropolitano, overseeing Business and Operations, Marketing, Sponsorship and the Atletico City in his new role. He will take over from next summer as he wraps up his duties at La Liga, and is to be replaced by Marca Director Angel Fernandez.

Mayo has become a regular presence at La Liga events, working with Tebas to explain salary limits to the media and the public, as well as a number of other major issues that La Liga have dealt with.