Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone open to coaching elsewhere in the future

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is already the coach to have taken charge of the most games for Los Rojiblancos, and has already extended his stay until 2027. Yet the Argentine coach has declared that he would be open to a move elsewhere in club football down the line.

With Atletico Madrid on the up, Simeone locked into a new contract, and life comfortable in Madrid for now, it is hard to imagine him anywhere else almost. Yet he is certainly open to the idea.

“It’s far away for me, but I imagine that at some point we will work somewhere else,” Simeone told Cadena SER.

🎙️| Q&A with Diego Simeone: “Best moment? La Liga title in 2014.

Worst? Last season, in the first half.

A player I would have liked to coach? Messi, Ronaldo.

New shield or old shield? The old one.”@ellarguero pic.twitter.com/xPXuT5T9ky — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 14, 2023

Before Lionel Scaloni’s success with Argentina, Simeone’s name had been mentioned as a potential candidate for the Albiceleste job, but El Cholo showed little enthusiasm for an international role.

“No, who would I talk to?”

Simeone has been linked to the likes of Inter, Manchester United and Chelsea in the past, although it seems more likely he would head to his former club, where the language barrier has less impact. It has been some time since those links appeared though, and perhaps only if Los Rojiblancos begin making waves in Europe again will he catch the eye of the Premier League – a league that Simeone believes he could win.