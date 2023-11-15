Atletico Madrid interested in signing U17 World Cup sensation also wanted by Chelsea

Atletico Madrid regularly enter the market in an effort to sign exciting young talent. Santiago Mourino and Samu Omorodion both joined the club during the summer, and they could be joined by another prospect in 2024.

Fidel Barajas, who is a left-footed winger that typically plays on the right wing, currently plays with Charleston Battery in the second tier of the American football system, although he could be about to make his big break in Europe, with no less than three clubs interested in signing him. According to Jovenes Futbolistas MX, Chelsea, Atletico and PSV Eindhoven are keeping tabs on the 17-year-old, as are Mexican side Necaxa.

🚨EXCL.¡DOS GRANDES DE EUROPA BUSCAN A MUNDIALISTA MEXICANO!🇲🇽 🔴Me comentan que Chelsea, Atlético de Madrid, PSV y Necaxa han preguntado por Fidel Barajas(17), actualmente jugador del Charleston Battery 🇺🇸 🟡Barajas tiene 9 asistencias, 4 goles y creo 36 oportunidades de gol… pic.twitter.com/shOgNjoxMU — Jovenes Futbolistas MX (@Jovenesfutmx) November 14, 2023

Barajas is currently with Mexico at the U17 World Cup in Indonesia. He has one assist in two matches, although his general play has been very good for an underperforming Mexican side, who have only amassed one point so far.

It remains to be seen whether Atletico Madrid do decide to press ahead with plans to sign Barajas. Chelsea and PSV would provide stiff competition, which could make things difficult.