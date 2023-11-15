Analysis: Should Real Madrid sign Alejandro Grimaldo next summer if they miss out on Alphonso Davies?

The expectation is that Real Madrid will sign a new left-back next summer, with uncertainty currently surrounding the position. Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy have flattered to deceive on occasion, which has led to Carlo Ancelotti using Eduardo Camavinga out of position.

Real Madrid’s top left-back target is Alphonso Davies. The Canadian international is regarded as one of the world’s best in the position. His contract at Bayern Munich expires in 2025, and at this stage, a renewal does not look close. This could mean that he is available on a cut-price deal, which Los Blancos could love to do with the German champions.

However, it won’t be easy for Real Madrid to pick up Davies as Bayern are prepared to fight tooth and nail to keep him at the club. If they are able to agree a new contract with him before the end of the season, it would be very difficult for Los Blancos to sign him in 2024.

As such, they could explore other targets, and Fichajes say that Alejandro Grimaldo is an option. Should Xabi Alonso take over as head coach next summer in the event of Carlo Ancelotti stepping down, he could bring Grimaldo with him to Real Madrid, with the pair having had great success together so far this season at Bayer Leverkusen.

If Alonso does take the reins at Real Madrid, they could well adopt his 3-4-3 tactic that has been so successful at Leverkusen. If this proves to be the case, Grimaldo would be an excellent addition in the event that Davies cannot be signed. He has shown himself to be fantastic as a left wing-back, so he would be a ready-made fit.

Real Madrid do have the players to play a 3-4-3, with Alaba an excellent left-sided centre-back option, and Antonio Rudiger was also excellent in a three-back during his time at Chelsea. They have an abundance of attacking quality too, and Grimaldo would add to that.

However, if Alonso does not arrive, or if he does and opts for a four-back formation, Grimaldo may not be suited. His defensive ability is questionable, although he could answer that if he plays for Spain during the current international break, as he would be playing at left-back in the La Roja set-up, rather than left wing-back.

Earlier this week, Grimaldo declared that he would not be against a move to Real Madrid, so there would likely not be any reservations from the player’s side if Los Blancos do come calling next summer. However, whether Real Madrid should or should not go for the soon-to-be Spanish international should depend on multiple factors.