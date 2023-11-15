Agent of Real Madrid star Luka Modric opens door to Saudi Arabia move

Real Madrid star Luka Modric will go down in history as one of the greatest ever to do it, but the Croatian star has been on the outside looking in at the Santiago Bernabeu this season. As the January transfer window approaches, Modric’s agent Borja Couce has hinted that he would be open to a move to the Middle East.

Los Blancos are stacked in midfield this season with Fede Valverde, Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga all doing their best to keep Modric out of the side. The 39-year-old was still a key piece last season, but this time round has seen his starting spot taken away from him by Carlo Ancelotti.

Modric has been public about the fact that he turned down lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia this summer in order to remain in the Spanish capital with the understanding that he would have a similar role – and is not particularly happy about not having it.

As per Shoot, via Sportklub, Couce was forthright about the fact he could leave for the right offer.

“Saudi clubs? This summer there was interest in Modric with the aim of signing him. The player has several offers, from a club from the capital and another club.”

“Modric is currently thinking about Real Madrid, but the idea of ​​him moving to the Saudi Pro League is possible if the offer is suitable,.”

It would be a surprise if Modric left midseason, especially with the chance to see out his career in Spain with the La Liga title, but his intense competitive nature is what has allowed him to remain at this level for so long. If that spirit cannot be quelled, Modric may decide that another six months as a rotational option is too long.