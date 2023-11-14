Villarreal manager Marcelino on return – ‘My name is not saviour and my surname isn’t miracles either’

New Villarreal manager Marcelino Garcia Toral has given his first press conference in his second stint at the helm of the Yellow Submarine, promising hard work, but setting no goals in terms of a turnaround.

The Asturian returns to the dugout after seven years away in which he won trophies with Valencia and Athletic Club, before a brief stint at Olympique Marseille. Following the dismissals of and the poor performances under Pacheta and Quique Setien, he made it clear that he was not going to suddenly turn them into the Harlem Globetrotters.

“I’m Marcelino Garcia, you all know me as Marce, but my name is not Salvador nor is my last name is miracles. The situation is very difficult, but the squad is good, if I didn’t believe in the squad today I wouldn’t be speaking here in front of all of you”

In his previous spell, Marcelino was sacked after a falling out with owner Fernando Roig, but he claims that relations have recovered this time.

“The arguement was because they (the Roigs) and I had excessive ambition. Fortunately, we have maintained that ambition, Villarreal has grown as a club and I have grown as a coach, but this time we hope not to arguem” Marcelino remarked, as covered by Relevo.

While he said that former Valencia captain under him Dani Parejo had an equal chance to win his place with others, despite his affection for him, Marcelino made it clear that the players would have to take their share of the blame for Villarreal’s poor start.

“If in November, in 4 months of competition, I am Villarreal’s third coach, it is not only the responsibility of the coaches, but also theirs,”

Renowned for working his players hard, Marcelino made it clear that this was his first demand.

“The situation is not easy at all. I am grateful that they see me as the end of the crisis because people see me as capable, but I don’t have a magic wand.”

“We want to convince the players that they are better than the table shows. I don’t know what I have to do for them to raise their level, I only know that I talk to them and above all I demand work from them, but I don’t know what to do to make them to score goals.”

During his first spell in Castellon, Marcelino dragged Villarreal from Segunda to the Champions League in the space of just three years. With a past like that, it will be hard for La Ceramica to avoid getting excited by his return. After selling several key players this summer, Villarreal recruited on a budget this summer, and Marcelino will also hope to identify where the holes really lie, with the entire team underperforming thus far.