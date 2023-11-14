Real Madrid star hoping to secure permanent move next summer – “I know the role I can bring”

Despite Karim Benzema leaving the club to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, Real Madrid opted against signing a top-level striker. Joselu Mato was the only “9” to arrive, although he was projected to be a replacement for Mariano Diaz, who also left the club at the end of his contract.

Despite being behind Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in the pecking order, Joselu has impressed so far this season. Having joined on loan from relegated Espanyol, the veteran striker has amassed five goals and two assists in 16 appearances (7 starts).

There’s no doubt that Joselu has been a positive signing for Real Madrid, but given that he is only on loan, and with Endrick arriving next summer, there is doubts over whether he will remain at the club beyond the end of the season. He certainly hopes that will be the case, as he told El Partidazo de COPE (via Relevo).

“Hopefully I can stay another year and continue to enjoy this. I know the role I can bring to the club. Not all clubs have a profile like the one I have, it’s very different to everything else out there.”

Joselu has more than proven himself to be a valuable member of Real Madrid’s squad. On the basis of his performances so far, he would deserve to stay next season, although much could change between now and then.