Real Madrid relief as Jude Bellingham finally released from international duty by England

Jude Bellingham will not play for England during this international break, and will now return to Real Madrid to continue recovering from the shoulder injury he sustained against Rayo Vallecano earlier this month.

Bellingham missed Real Madrid’s comprehensive victory over Valencia on Saturday due to the issue, but despite reports that he would be ruled out for two weeks, he was still required to join the England set-up to undergo further medical tests.

Real Madrid expected Bellingham to be released on Monday, but that did not prove to be the case, as he remained with England until Tuesday. However, he has now been released, and will return to the Spanish capital to continue his recovery.

An update from St. George's Park, as @BellinghamJude and @levi_colwill return to their clubs to continue their rehabilitation. Recover well, lads 👊 — England (@England) November 14, 2023

As per Marca, Real Madrid have devised a special programme to get Bellingham fit and available for their first match after the international break, which is against Cadiz. Should they do so, it would be a significant boost.