Real Madrid frustrated with England over Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid were hoping that Jude Bellingham would not have to spend any time with the English national team during this international break, but it looks as if the English FA have taken a different view of his injury.

Bellingham dislocated his shoulder two weekends ago against Rayo Vallecano, and was able to complete the match. Despite a message of little concern coming out of the Santiago Bernabeu, he did sit out their two following games against Braga and Valencia.

They had hoped that Bellingham would be given the all clear to miss international duty by England, and sent home to recover in Madrid, as per Diario AS. However England have decided to hang onto him in case he can recover in time for their second game.

The Three Lions face Malta on Friday and then North Macedonia the following Monday, and Gareth Southgate is keen to see whether he can be fit in time for their clash next week. Given how crucial he is to both sides, it is no surprise that both are keen to have him, and in optimal conditions. After England’s tie with Macedonia, Real Madrid travel to Cadiz the following Sunday in what could be a physical clash at the Nuevo Mirandilla.