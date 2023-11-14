Real Madrid forward responds to Gerard Pique remarks on La Decimocuarta – “He is a Barcelona fan, he will be envious”

Last week, Gerard Pique ruffled feathers among those associated with Real Madrid after he claimed that Champions League victories mean more to Barcelona, and that Los Blancos’ most recent success in 2022, La Decimocuarta, “won’t be remembered”.

Carlo Ancelotti fired back at Pique over these comments, and Real Madrid striker Joselu has also responded. During an interview with El Partidazo de COPE (via Relevo), the 33-year-old believes that Pique said what he said out of jealousy.

“If you don’t remember that one, I don’t know which one you’re going to remember. Not only because of what happened in the previous games, but because of what happened in the final.

“It’s a title that will never be forgotten in life, not only because of the footballing aspect, which, football-wise, was crazy. Pique said it because he’s a Barcelona fan and he is envious.”

🗣️ @JoseluMato9, en @partidazocope, sobre las polémicas declaraciones de Piqué y la Champions número '14' 🤷🏻‍♂️ "Si no se recuerda esa, no sé cuál se va a recordar" 🙄 "Lo dirá porque es del Barça y tendrá envidia" 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/TklT5uEHCr — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) November 14, 2023

Especially to players like Joselu, these sorts of successes that Real Madrid pull off won’t be underestimated. He will surely love to help secure Champions League number 15 this season, especially since it could be his only opportunity in the famous white shirt (given that he is only on loan from Espanyol).