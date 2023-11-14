Quick thinking allowed Atletico Madrid to avoid paying €9m extra for summer signing

Atletico Madrid did not do too much business during the summer transfer window. In terms of incomings, Javi Galan, Caglar Soyuncu and Cesar Azpilicueta, while Santiago Mourino and Samu Omorodion were signed and immediately loaned out.

In the case of Omorodion, he has had a very promising start to the season. He has four goals in 12 matches (5 starts) for Alaves, which included scoring against Barcelona on Sunday. Atletico paid €6m to Granada to sign him, and so far, it looks to be an excellent investment.

€6m was Omorodion’s release clause at Granada, but as Relevo have reported, that was close to becoming €15m as a new contract was being readied for the 19-year-old. As such, Atletico moved quickly to sign the youngster, and a deal was completed within 24 hours.

Atletico Madrid will continue monitoring Omorodion’s progress at Alaves over the remainder of the season, and if he continues to impress, he could earn a place in Diego Simeone’s squad for the 2024-25 campaign and beyond.