Negotiations halted: Former Barcelona Director of Football Mateu Alemany will not join Atletico Madrid

Former Barcelona and Valencia Director of Football Mateu Alemany will not add his expertise to Atletico Madrid this season, despite President Enrique Cerezo confirming that they are in talks with him.

Alemany left Barcelona in September after seeing his authority usurped at Barcelona by Deco, and turning down an offer from Aston Villa in May. Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin had been seen having dinner with him last week in Madrid, and Cerezo explained on Tuesday that they were in talks to bring him to the club.

Yet Relevo report that negotiations have broken down. After eating with Gil Marin, Alemany spoke with Andrea Berta, the current Sporting Director to see if the two could find common ground to work together. It was not to be, with Berta unwilling to yield power, and Alemany unwilling to play second fiddle, as he was asked to in Barcelona.

🚨| Mateu Alemany will not go to Atlético… for now. Mateu and Gil Marín have realized that it was not the right time, but the door remains open. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto] pic.twitter.com/grfj5tbUxS — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 14, 2023

With Berta in a strong position following the renewal of Diego Simeone, the strong position of Atletico Madrid in La Liga, and his work in securing the players to aid that, Gil Marin was not for asking Berta to step aside. Relations are not broken with Alemany, and if that situation changes, then Atletico may turn back to Alemany.

Berta has been courted by the likes of Manchester United and Juventus in the past, but thus far has not been tempted away. Neither has he been immune to criticism though, with Los Rojiblancos looking short in defence last season, and a little light up front this year. Manager Diego Simeone also did not get his desired pivot signing this summer, and has been forced to use Pablo Barrios there instead.