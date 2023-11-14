Mallorca could be without star striker for 4-6 weeks after injury on international duty

Mallorca were supposed to play Cadiz last weekend, but the Euro 2024 qualifying match between Kosovo and Israel was arranged for the same date, and with Vedat Muriqi playing for the former, it meant that the La Liga fixture was postponed.

Kosovo won the match 1-0 with Muriqi providing the assist, although it was not all good news for the 29-year-old. He was forced off in the second half with a calf injury, and MD say that he could have suffered a small tear. Should this be the case, he would be out of action for 4-6 weeks, which would be a huge blow for Mallorca.

The silver lining for Mallorca is that they could claim back compensation from FIFA if he is out for this period of time. Clubs are able to be compensated if one of their players, who is injured while playing for their national team, is out of action for 28 days or longer.

Right now, Mallorca won’t be thinking too much about money, and their immediate feeling will be that of fury and frustrating to have lost one of their most important players to injury, which has come around through no fault of their own.