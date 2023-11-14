Highly-rated La Liga starlet reveals desire to join Barcelona – “I’d like to play there”

In the summer of 2022, Barcelona were in talks with Las Palmas to sign Alberto Moleiro. However, a deal ended up breaking down, and the then-teenager remained at the then-Segunda side.

Since then, Las Palmas secured promotion to La Liga, and they have been excellent during this current campaign, sitting in eighth place after 13 matches. This is despite Moleiro playing a bit-part role due to injury.

Moleiro has since recovered from his issue, and he is ready to make his mark on La Liga. Barcelona may well still be watching him, and the 20-year-old could want that, as he has revealed that he would love to join the Catalans in the future, as per Som I Serem FCB.

🚨 Alberto Moleiro (Las Palmas): "I'm a Barça fan, I'd like to play there someday." Via @Somhiseremfcb pic.twitter.com/KeOfQJxe43 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 14, 2023

Moleiro has been likened to Pedri in his playstyle, and the now-Barcelona star also started his senior career at Las Palmas. It remains to be seen whether Moleiro will follow a similar career to the one Pedri has.