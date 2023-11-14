Former La Masia star risks wrath of Barcelona supporters with Real Madrid statement

Spain are currently preparing for their final two Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Cyprus and Georgia. Alejandro Grimaldo could make his senior international debut during one of these matches, having received his first La Roja call-up earlier this month.

Grimaldo earned his call-up thanks to regular excellent performances for Bayer Leverkusen, whom he joined during the summer from Benfica. The 28-year-old will compete with Jose Gaya for the starting left-back spot, with the Valencia captain having been deemed fit and available after an injury scare.

Grimaldo came through the ranks at Barcelona, although he did not make a single senior appearance before joining Benfica in 2016. However, in a recent interview with OK Diario (via Sport), Grimaldo expressed his admiration for Real Madrid, which could risk the wrath of some Cules.

“Real Madrid are one of the best teams in the world, if not the best, and it’s a team that every player wants to go to, but at the moment I’m at Bayer Leverkusen. I’ve been here for three months and everything is going great. We have to keep working and we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Interestingly, Real Madrid look to be in the market for a new left-back next summer, although their attention is on another Bundesliga star at the moment, that being Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies.