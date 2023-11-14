Former Barcelona icon offers himself to Xavi Hernandez – ‘If he calls me, I’ll be on a plane swiftly’

Former Barcelona and Chelsea forward Pedro Rodriguez has admitted he would be delighted to return to the club that gave him his break.

The veteran World Cup-winner is now plying his trade at Lazio in Serie A, and continues to make important contributions, although he is no longer a starter under Maurizio Sarri. The 36-year-old has made just three starts in 15 matches, contributing two goals, but one of them was a crucial winner against Celtic in the Champions League.

Speaking to Beteve, in an interview for Sport, Pedro explained that he wouldn’t think twice if the Blaugrana wanted him.

“If Xavi calls me, I’d take a flight quickly and before he hangs up I’m here. But it’s difficult. In recent years, I’ve spoken to many people, with Xavi, with Laporta… I’ve tried to come back in one way or another but it’s very complicated.”

“There are many factors… especially age, but I would love it. It would be the perfect ending to my career. Being able to retire here would be spectacular, but as it seems very far away to me, I won’t even consider it.”

He goes on to say that he thinks Barcelona are doing well, and that their primary issue is the comparison with their past success.

At the age of 36, it seems highly unlikely that Barcelona would call on Pedro unless there was a serious injury, in which case they may look for an emergency option. In recent years, Barcelona have looked at cut-price veterans in Dani Alves and Luuk de Jong, but with competition for minutes fairly fierce in the frontline as it is, Pedro would likely eat into the minutes another youngster could be having. Equally, with Xavi Hernandez struggling to replicate the style of football that made Barcelona successful, Pedro could be an ally in terms of imparting his own knowledge on the pitch.