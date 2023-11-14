Ex-Atletico Madrid and Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea considering buying Segunda club

David De Gea has been a free agent for the last four months, having left Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of June. He does not appear to be close to finding a club to play for, but he could be able to buy one.

According to Onda Cero (via Diario AS), De Gea met with Pascual Perez, the owner of Segunda side Eldense, last week to discuss a potential sale. Perez announced his intention to sell the club back in September, and De Gea has now shown interest in buying.

However, at this stage, it was only an introductory meeting, and it remains to be seen whether De Gea decides to push for ownership of Eldense. He has previously held initial discussions about buying another Spanish club, that being Elche back in 2019. On that occasion, he decided against a proper bid.

Buying Eldense will be an attractive prospect for De Gea. The club is on the up, having started the season in excellent form, and it also has very good economic health. For now, the ex-Man United and Atletico Madrid goalkeeper looks to be biding his time.