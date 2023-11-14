Diego Simeone names the three managers he would like to succeed him at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has revealed the three coaches he would most like to replace him at the Metropolitano when the time comes, with some surprising inclusions. Not least the manager of their most bitter rivals, Carlo Ancelotti.

During a quickfire round of an interview with Cadena SER, Simeone was asked who he would choose as his successor.

“One of the best Klopp, Ancelotti, Pochettino… They are the coaches that I would like to be at Atletico.”

On his relations with Carlo Ancelotti, Simeone described it as “very good. I’m not friends with him, but we have a good relation. Respect, that’s the word.”

Ancelotti and Simeone have spoken positively of each other in the past, while Mauricio Pochettino is a compatriot of his too. Nevertheless it was always presumed there was some needle between Simeone and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, following a fiery Champions League knockout in 2020. Yet it appears that Simeone holds him in the highest regard.

In terms of the best player he has managed, Simeone struggled to pick just one.

“Choosing one is unfair, now Griezmann is fashionable, well Griezmann”

But didn’t hesitate to respond when asked which players he would have liked to have had.

“Which player would you have liked to have had? Messi, Ronaldo… the best, just like everyone else. I don’t think there’s much debate there.”

El Cholo won’t be going anywhere soon though, to the relief of Colchoneros, having just signed a three-year contract extension at the Metrpolitano. Despite going through what Simeone called his worst spell at the club last year, Atletico look as formidable as they have in some time.