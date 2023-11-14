Carlo Ancelotti and Xavi Hernandez get heated in meeting with Spanish Football Federation – ‘A mess’

Various managers came out of their meeting with the Spanish Football Federation furious at the lack of protection that they receive.

The RFEF met with managers from the top two leagues in order to discuss various issues, with the Referees Committee also speaking to the managers to ease tensions between the two groups.

One of the hot topics at the meeting was the slow or at times still non-existent redundancy payments for dismissed managers, a problem which was raised by recently sacked Quique Setien, who started the season at Villarreal. Former Cadiz manager Alvaro Cervera also complained that this was an issue.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti left the meeting early to get to training, before the referees spoke to the managers, describing it as ‘a mess’, and claiming that they did not understand the managers.

Carlo Ancelotti after meeting with the RFEF says he is not happy. "A mess, they don't understand the managers."

Meanwhile Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez also suggested sanctions for clubs that did not pay their dues, proposing that clubs that leave managers unpaid should be suspended from action. He also suggested a joint press conference consisting of all of the managers to express their discontent.

Sport say that the managers are also not happy with the referees, detailing that refereeing decisions can be the difference between keeping or losing a job for many coaches. In particular, Rafael Benitez has been vocal about his frustration.