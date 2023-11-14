Barcelona set €70m asking price for player previously wanted by Arsenal and Newcastle United

Barcelona are still suffering with the same financial issues that have plagued them over the last few years, but they could look to generate much-needed funds next summer by orchestrating big-money sales.

Ansu Fati is one of those that could be sold on for big money, provided that he has a successful loan spell at Brighton and Hove Albion. Equally, Raphinha could also end up in England, having previously attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United.

With the emergence of Lamine Yamal, Barcelona are prepared to sell Raphinha next summer, and FootballTransfers say that they have set an asking price of €70m for any clubs keen on signing the Brazilian international winger.

The report states that Newcastle, Chelsea and clubs in Saudi Arabia are all keen on Raphinha, and Barcelona will hope that this increased interest can see them pocket a plentiful amount of money, which can then be re-invested.