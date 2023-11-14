Barcelona, Real Madrid target has decided what club he wants to play for – “I am clear about my decision”

Nico Williams is a man in demand. The 22-year-old has been linked with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid in recent weeks, and with his Athletic Club contract expiring at the end of this season, he can sign a pre-contract agreement with another club in less than two months.

At this stage, it appears that Williams’ future is wide open, with his agent Felix Tainta stating that no agreement has yet to be reached with Athletic over a new contract. This has given interested clubs a window of opportunity to sign one of Spanish football’s biggest prospects for absolutely nothing.

However, when speaking to the media (via Sport) whilst on international duty with Spain, Williams clarifies that he has already decided where he wants to be playing football next season.

“The fact that big teams like Barcelona, Real Madrid and clubs in England are looking at me means that I’m doing my job well. I am clear about the decision I want to make, but in the end this is something that my representatives, who have been with me since I was 11 years old, are dealing with.

However, Williams also revealed that it won’t just be him that decides on his future.

“It will be everyone’s decision, it’s not just mine. There’s also my family, there’s my friends, there’s my managers. It’s not just a question of me because in the end, family is very important to me and they have a decisive role in this decision.”

At this stage, it does appear that Williams wants to remain at Athletic Club, who will be determines to tie him down to a new contract as soon as possible. However, there is a ticking clock on negotiations, and the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid are circling.