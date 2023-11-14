Barcelona lead Chelsea in race to sign Brazilian wonderkid midfielder – South American football expert

It has been widely reported that Barcelona will try to sign a new pivot next summer. Specifically, a long-term successor to Sergio Busquets is wanted, as the Catalans were unable to sign one during this summer’s transfer window.

In recent weeks, Barcelona have been heavily linked with Gabriel Moscardo, whom Sporting Director Deco is said to be a big fan of. The 18-year-old is a regular starter for Corinthians, and is regarded as a top prospect in Brazil.

Barcelona aren’t the only club keen on Moscardo, with Chelsea also holding interest. However, it is the reigning La Liga champions that are ahead in the race, at least according to South America football expert Jorge Nicola (via CaughtOffside).

Despite their well-documented financial woes, Barcelona are expected to have the money available to spend somewhat big on a young pivot next summer. Moscardo could be their man, although it remains to be seen whether they are secure his signature, much like they did with Vitor Roque earlier this year.