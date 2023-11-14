Atletico Madrid to get major injury boost after international break with two key additions

Atletico Madrid may be flying high, but they too have been managing injuries since the start of the season. If all goes to plan, they should be nearing full fitness by the time they take to the pitch against Real Mallorca after the international break.

French midfielder Thomas Lemar remains a long-term absence for Diego Simeone, but as per MD, Reinildo Mandava will be available after the break. Tearing his anterior cruciate ligament against Real Madrid last February, he has been back in training for multiple weeks building back towards his first appearance. The Mozambique international could well be gone again in two months time though, as the African Cup of Nations looms in January.

Meanwhile Memphis Depay is also on the verge of a recovery. The Dutch forward has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks, with seemingly minor muscle injuries keeping him out for most of the season so far, and various claims being made that he has been going against Atletico’s wishes in his path to recovery. Since joining Atletico, Memphis has struggled to put together multiple months without injury issues. Simeone told Cadena SER that it was something they were trying to resolve.

“It concerns us. He made efforts in the summer to have a great season. We need him, he is going to start working with us next week. He is a very good player, he has important things that would do the team good. In my humble opinion, we must look from all angles for whatever clicks, and we have it.”

The former Barcelona striker will add valuable depth for Simeone up front. Currently they have been relying almost exclusively on Alvaro Morata as their number nine, to great effect, but with only Angel Correa to rotate him out. Memphis will provide competition for places, an alternative in terms of style, and a chance to rest Simeone’s frontline.

Image via EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez