Atletico Madrid President confirms negotiations with former Barcelona director of football

Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo has confirmed that they are in talks with former Barcelona and Valencia Director of Football Mateu Alemany to add him to their recruitment team.

Since leaving Barcelona in September, and turning down Aston Villa in May, there has been relatively little noise regarding his future until recent weeks, when he was linked to and subsequently seen eating with CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin in Madrid.

Speaking to RadioMarca, Cerezo explained that he didn’t know much, but talks were ongoing.

“The only thing I know is that they are in negotiations for him to come to work at Atletico Madrid.”

The latest reporting is that Atletico are trying to find a way of either accommodating Alemany with Andrea Berta, which seems difficult, or perhaps more likely, agreeing an exit for the Italian in order to make way for Alemany.

The Mallorca native has a strong track record throughout his work in Spanish football, seeing Valencia win silverware before leaving, and helping to construct a title-winning squad for Barcelona before this summer.