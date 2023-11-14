Atletico Madrid move ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign World Cup winner

The future of Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez has been the subject of increasing speculation over the last few weeks. The Argentine, who was part of the 2022 World Cup-winning squad, is out of contract at Betis at the end of this season, and so far, a renewal looks to be very unlikely.

With that in mind, multiple clubs have entered the race to sign Rodriguez, who would be available as a free agent next summer. Barcelona are one of those, and the prospect of signing a very good pivot for free is appealing to the Catalan club’s sporting department.

However, if Betis cannot secure a renewal for Rodriguez, they could cash in during the winter transfer window, and Barcelona would not be able to afford a deal. This gives other clubs an advantage in the race, one of which is Atletico Madrid.

Sport say that Atletico are currently ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign Rodriguez. Los Colchoneros tried, and failed, to sign a defensive midfielder during the summer, but they could make their move in January, provided that Real Betis’ demands aren’t too steep.