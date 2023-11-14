Aston Villa, Barcelona and Real Madrid on high alert following Nico Williams agent comments

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams is one of the top stars in the Basque Country, and has a good chance of making the Spain squad for the Euros next summer, hence it is no surprise that his contract renewal is being taken as a matter of state in Bilbao. Just when everything looked as if it had been done, Williams’ agent has pricked up the ears of several clubs in Europe.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, Barcelona and Real Madrid have all been linked with Wiliams in recent months, although the latter two are only thought to be keen if they can get Williams on a free. In recent weeks it had been leaked that a deal was close, while Williams himself has told the Athleticzales to be calm about his renewal. Yet Felix Tainta, his agent, will have the hierarchy at Athletic making a number of calls today.

“In a negotiation and a future plan between the two parties,” it is Athletic that “must listen to the player and must try to reach an agreement that is good for both parties, always starting from the basis that the contract ends in a few months, let them not forget about us.”

“There is no definitive offer from the club or the player. The one who has to decide his future is the player,” Tainta told El Correo, as carried by Relevo.

Williams is one of the most difficult wingers to stop in Europe at his best, although he stands to improve his end product. At the age of just 22, it would be no surprise if there was significant interest in him this January should a deal not be reached. It may well be that Tainta is holding out for a small bump beyond the rough terms that had been thrashed out too, but the pressure is now on Athletic to get a deal done as quickly as possible.