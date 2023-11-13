Villarreal ready for wave of euphoria after dropping announcement of new manager

Villarreal have announced that they have contracted former manager Marcelino Garcia Toral to replace Pacheta at the helm, as the Yellow Submarine turn to their third manager of the season.

Quique Setien lasted just four games into the season before he was sacked, but matters did not improve under Pacheta. The former Real Valladolid coach won 5 of his 12 matches, but just two of those wins were in La Liga, and both came against the bottom two. It leaves Villarreal hovering in 14th, 5 points above the drop, and 10 away from Europe.