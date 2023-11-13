Valencia to annouce losses in spite of another summer of sales

Valencia are set to make a narrow loss for the 2022-23 season, as they present their accounts to their club numbers at the general assembly.

Los Che will make a loss of €1.2m, and €6.9m after tax, in spite of the meagre investment in the club again, although they did at least reduce their losses from last season, which were at €44m. They are close to breaking even for the first time since 2019, as per Superdeporte.

Valencia brought in less than €100m in income, €60m of which was TV rights, the same cost of the playing squad. The club debt has been reduced by 13%, but still sits at a concerning €297m.

This is all despite making a profit of nearly €15m this summer, with the sale of Yunus Musah to Milan making up the bulk of their income. Since 2020, Valencia have made a net profit in the transfer market of around €130m, which goes to show the poor state of their finances, and the severe austerity measures in recent years.

Owner Peter Lim, who is the head of Meriton Holdings, is the subject of a virulent campaign to remove him from the club for what the majority of Valencia fans see as destructive management since he took control of the club almost a decade ago.