Two La Liga sides looking to snap up Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper

Rayo Vallecano were expected to take a step back without Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola this season, but they continue to challenge in the top half of the table. Part of that is the solid work of Sporting Director David Cobeno, and increasingly Spain’s larger clubs are looking at Rayo for players.

After recruiting Santi Comesana from Vallecas this summer, Villarreal join Sevilla in looking at goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski as an option for the goalkeeping position, as per Fabrizio Romano. The North Macedonian shot-stopper is into his fifth year with Rayo, and has been in solid form this season.

🇲🇰 Understand Stole Dimitrievski is already in the list at Sevilla and Villarreal for next season as potential free agent. Both clubs appreciated Macedonian goalkeeper. His current deal at Rayo Vallecano expires in June 2024. pic.twitter.com/cPcaZ4uCzX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 12, 2023

The 29-year-old is a free agent next summer, and in 50 days time will be able to negotiate freely with whomever he desires. Sevilla have Marko Dmitrovic and Orjan Nyland as options currently, but the Serbian goalkeeper could well be sold to raise funds in Nervion. Villarreal on the other hand have veteran Pepe Reina, who is in the final stages of his career, and Filip Jorgensen, who has had a mixed season thus far. It would be no surprise if the Yellow Submarine looked for a more consistent option.