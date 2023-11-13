Sevilla facing 2024 exodus as possible January sales loom

Sevilla are once again several months into a season and contemplating major surgery to their squad for the third season in a row. This time it will be Victor Orta with the scalpel.

Los Nervionenses were left scrambling after former Sporting Director Monchi exited in May, and Orta was drafted in to replace him. Something illustrated by the late additions of Dodi Lukebakio, Mariano Diaz and Sergio Ramos.

Ahead of next summer, Sevilla have six players out of contract for next summer, as well as Boubakary Soumare, who will in theory return to Leicester City at the end of his loan. As per Relevo, the only player who has unanimous approval for his renewal is Ivan Rakitic. The Croatian, whose wonder-strike saved Sevilla a point in the Seville derby on Sunday night, earns around €7m per annum, but is likely to have to take a 70% pay cut to remain, although he has declared his desire to stay.

Fellow veterans Ramos and Jesus Navas are also out of contract, while Fernando Reges has already confirmed this will be his final season in Nervion. Erik Lamela and Oliver Torres are not certain cases, but both appear more likely to depart than remain.

Meanwhile Marcos Acuna and Youssef En-Nesyri still have until 2025 on their deals, but could be the first out of the door. Acuna was close to a Premier League move this summer, and with Adria Pedrosa playing well, Sevilla see this as a good time to earn something for him in spite of his age and contract situation.

With the Moroccan, the fear is that they reach next summer with just a year left on his deal, and are forced to accept a low-ball offer. Hence the idea is to listen to offers for En-Nesyri, and will accept one if they deem it value.

Perhaps the only exception, Sevilla look unlikely to bring in much money over the next two transfer windows, and with the club already up tight against their salary limit, it means Orta’s hands will be somewhat tied in terms of what materials he has available to him. In the meantime, he will be hoping under fire new manager Diego Alonso can turn things around after starting with just one win in his first seven games.