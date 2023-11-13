Real Madrid starter in danger of losing place as alternative puts in strong performances

Competition in Real Madrid’s midfield has been a cometitive scene for the past few seasons, and it is setting up to be a another fierce battle for minutes this season.

Hence why Aurelien Tchouameni will not be content to be watching on from the bench. The French international started off the season in red-hot form, but was less consistent before his injury in El Clasico against Barcelona. Now he is facing a further month-and-a-half on the sidelines as he recovers from a fractured metatarsal.

In his stead, Carlo Ancelotti has placed Eduardo Camavinga, who had been used further forward with Tchouameni in the team. Camavinga has looked right at home there, marauding across midfield and picking off opposition attacks almost at will by the looks of things.

“It is clear that as a pivot he is more used to the role. In the last games without Tchouameni he has done very well in that position,” Ancelotti told Diario AS.

The percentages show that Tchouameni has a pass success rate of 93% compared to 85% for Camavinga, he gives 69 passes to 53 every 90 minutes, and spends 5% more of the game in the opposition half. Meanwhile Camavinga gives the ball away 14.3 times per game, whereas Tchouameni is much more reliable with 7.1 per 90 minutes.

On the other hand, Camavinga recovers just under three more balls than Tchouameni per match (7.1 to 4.3), and attempts 3.4 dribbles per game to just 0.5. This speaks to the more dynamic aspect of Camavinga, while Tchouameni is a more controlled presence.

When both are fit, they could play together, but Ancelotti will have a decision to make as to whether Camavinga continues, or Tchouameni returns. Fede Valverde and Jude Bellingham appear to have their places in the diamond fixed for now, while Toni Kroos continues to prove that he is the best midfielder they have in terms of creating advantageous situations.