Real Madrid losing patience with youth star who could be jettisoned in January transfer window

One of Spain’s greatest forward prospects is struggling to make his impact felt at Real Madrid, and Los Blancos are seriously considering time on the project. Former Barcelona youngster Iker Bravo is losing his place in the under-19s side, and given he is on loan, Real Madrid may terminate his deal.

Bravo, one of the most talented number 9s at La Masia, left for Bayer Leverkusen at the age of just 16 in order to make his way. Two summers ago he returned to Spain on loan with Real Madrid, and in spite of their extension of his loan last summer, he has had a disappointing start to the season.

Despite two goals and three assists to start his season, Bravo has gradually looked less effective under Alvaro Arbeloa in the under-19s side, while Raul Gonzalez has not used him for Real Madrid Castilla since June last season. Bravo was sent off at the end of September, and lost his temper again this past weekend. After being booked for an off-ball kick, he was then sent off for a second booking acquired via dissent, leaving Real Madrid with 10-men for 40 minutes of the match, and contributing to a 3-1 defeat.

The hierarchy at Real Madrid believe that Bravo must show more to earn his place at the club, as per Relevo, and he reportedly left in tears from the match. He is entering a crucial period for his future though, and has until Christmas to prove that he does deserve their faith.

Either way, it will not be the end of Bravo in any way, with clubs across Europe having asked about his availability in the summer, even if he does leave Real Madrid. At such a tender age, a move either way could be the making or the breaking of him – Spain will be hoping he develops into the formidable striker he has promised to prior to his Real Madrid spell.